WTI drops to $78.50, investors are concerned about the softer PMI data worldwide

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $78.47 mark so far on Thursday. WTI remains under selling pressure and falls to fresh four-week lows of $77.68 per barrel in the earlier session following the softer PMI data worldwide and a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories. On Wednesday, S&P Global PMI data showed that the business activity in the US, UK, Japan and the Eurozone lose momentum as the figure came in below the expectation. This, in turn, weighs on the WTI prices as a global economic downturn could diminish oil demand. Market players will take cues about the interest rates outlook from the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. Hawkish comments from the central banks' policymakers might limit the upside for WTI. It’s worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand. About the data, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories in the week ending of August 18 totaled -2.418M barrels compared to the previous week’s -6.195M. On the same line, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that US crude oil stock change declined by 6.135M barrels, against the market expectation of a 2.85M barrels drop. Meanwhile, higher oil prices have been supported by tighter supply caused by Saudi Arabia's ongoing voluntary production curbs. Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for the third month in a row into October. Moving on, oil traders will focus on the release of US weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders later in the day. Attention will turn to the Jackson Hole annual symposium and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's Speech on Thursday and Friday, respectively. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.