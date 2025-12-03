WTI drifts lower below $58.50 amid Russia-Ukraine peace hopes 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $58.40 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI declines as the efforts by the US to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict send optimism of a ceasefire sooner than expected. Traders await the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude oil stockpiles report later on Wednesday.

Oil traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine peace talks as US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday. Any positive signals of a peace deal could drag the WTI price lower.

On the other hand, escalating tensions could boost the black gold in the near term. Recently, Ukrainian drones attacked a Black Sea terminal owned by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, forcing it to halt its operations.

A renewal in rate cut bets from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and underpin the USD-denominated commodity price. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, interest rate futures traders are pricing in a nearly 89% probability of a quarter percentage point cut in the fed funds rate by the Fed next week, to 3.50%-3.75%, up from just 63% a month ago.

Data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending November 23 fell by 2.48 million barrels compared to a decline of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week. Crude oil inventories in the US are so far showing a net gain of 4.9 million barrels for the year, according to Oilprice calculations of API data.