WTI dives to near one-week lows, defends $67.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

- WTI crude tumbled to near one-week lows in reaction to Russian oil minister Novak’s comments.
- Novak said Russian oil companies are ready to increase production beyond the rates set by OPEC+.
- The incoming headlines from the OPEC+ meeting could continue to infuse volatility around oil.
WTI crude oil witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and tumbled to near one-week lows, around the $67.00/barrel mark in the last hour.
The latest leg of a sharp fall was triggered by comments from oil minister Alexander Novak, saying that Russian oil companies are ready to increase production beyond the rates and volumes set by OPEC+. Novak argued that it is important to keep the global oil market balanced, to synchronise output and demand as the market rebounds.
Earlier this Wednesday, OPEC+ made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous estimate of 3.28 million bpd. This now seemed to have fueled speculations that OPEC+ could move away from its plan to add 400K bpd, though the chance of such an action is low.
The OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting is scheduled at 1500 GMT. Any incoming headlines might continue to infuse some volatility in oil prices and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Meanwhile, the emergence of some selling around the US dollar might act as a tailwind for dollar-denominated commodities and help limit any deeper losses for the black gold. The USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains following the disappointing release of the ADP report on private-sector employment.
The data might have forced investors to push back the likely timing when the Fed would begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus and dashed hopes for an earlier lift-off. Apart from this, easing worries about the potential economic fallout from the Delta variant supports prospects for some dip-buying around oil prices.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.35
|Today Daily Change
|-1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52
|Today daily open
|68.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.15
|Daily SMA50
|70.23
|Daily SMA100
|68.24
|Daily SMA200
|61.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.21
|Previous Daily Low
|68.08
|Previous Weekly High
|68.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.73
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.18 after ADP reported an increase of only 374,000 private sector US jobs, worse than expected. Earlier, the euro benefited from upbeat PMIs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.