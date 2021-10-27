WTI dips below $83.00 on the back of higher US stocks

WTI futures have accelerated their reversal on Wednesday, retreating below $83.00 to seek support at 82.50. Below here, the next potential targets might be at 81.75 (October 22 low) and $80.80 (October 20 and 21 lows). Alternatively, a bullish reaction from current levels would send the pair to retest intra-day highs at $84.20 ahead of October 25 high at $85.35, which would open the path towards the 90.00 psychological area.

Oil prices have surged about 35% over the last two months, boosted by concerns that the global increase in demand due to the post-pandemic recovery will cause an energy crunch. Beyond that, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries remains reluctant to increase supply, which has prompted some analysts to forecast crude prices near $100 by the end of the year.

Commercial inventories of crude oil increased in the US by 4.3 million barrels last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration. These figures represent a much higher increment than the 1.91 million barrels anticipated by market analysts and have added negative pressure on crude prices.

