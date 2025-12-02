WTI declines below $59.50 as bearish outlook prevails
- WTI price declines to near $59.25 in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- Geopolitical tensions might cap the WTI’s downside.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at $60.80; the initial support level is located at $59.24.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $59.25 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI edges slightly lower amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders await the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report later on Tuesday.
Geopolitical risks and OPEC's decision to leave output levels unchanged in the first quarter of 2026 might cap the downside for the WTI price in the near term. Ukraine carried out attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, resulting in the suspension of operations in Novorossiysk. Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed on a pause in early November, slowing a push to regain market share amid worries of a supply glut.
Technical Analysis:
In the daily chart, WTI US OIL trades at $59.29. Price remains below the falling 100-day EMA at $61.55, maintaining a bearish broader bias. It has stabilized near the 20-day average at $59.24 on the Bollinger mid-line, indicating a pause in trend. The bands have narrowed, with the upper band at $60.80 and the lower band at $57.69, pointing to reduced volatility. The 14-day RSI at 49.10 is neutral, showing limited directional conviction. A close above the upper band could open a recovery toward the EMA, while a break under the mid-line would put the lower band in play.
Near term, range conditions persist, with resistance aligned at $60.80–$61.55 and support at $59.24–$57.69. Holding above the mid-line would keep bids engaged and extend consolidation, whereas a daily close below it could carry losses toward the lower band. RSI hovering just under 50 suggests momentum is balanced; a firm move above 50 would bolster a test of resistance, while weakness would reinforce downside scope. Overall, a volatility expansion from the contracting bands would define the next directional leg.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.