- WTI crude drops 2.37% to $88.54 per barrel as profit-taking ensues and the US Dollar strengthens, driven by rising US Treasury bond yields.
- Concerns over economic slowdown, highlighted by weaker manufacturing data from China and Europe, pose potential risks to oil demand.
- Increased oil output from OPEC countries and potential supply increments from Turkey and Saudi Arabia add to the downward pressure on oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, sinks after hitting a daily high of $91.84 per barrel, though profit-taking and recent news of an increase in oil output weighed on oil prices. Therefore, WTI is trading at $88.54 a barrel, down 2.37%.
West Texas Intermediate crude experiences a downturn amid a strengthening US Dollar, increased oil output, and concerns over global economic deceleration impacting demand
The rise of the Greenback (USD) is seen as the main driver, while traders booked profits, as noted by Reuters. US Treasury bond yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note hitting 4.70%, sponsored a leg-up to the buck, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which measures the US Dollar performance against six currencies, trades at around 106.94, posting gains of 0.72%, a headwind for US dollar-denominated commodities.
Oil traders must be aware of an ongoing economic slowdown. The latest China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which decelerated, spurred a revision in the global economic outlook. Fitch Ratings said that despite the resilience in US consumer demand, , reviewed its forecast downwards, for 2024, due to China’s deepening property slump.
That data and weaker-than-expected factory activity data in Europe weighed on WTI’s prices, as an economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.
Lately, a survey revealed by Reuters showed that oil output climbed for the second straight month in September, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed. Increases were led by Nigeria and Iran, as OPEC countries pumped 27.73 million barrels per day, up from 120,000 in August.
Oil supply growing
In the meantime, Turkey announced the country would restart operations this week on Iraq’s pipeline, while Saudi Arabia could begin to ease its additional supply cut of 1 million barrels per day.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Despite falling, the US crude oil benchmark remains upward biased, but if WTI tumbles below the latest cycle low of $88.24 achieved on September 26, that could open the door for further losses. A breach of the latter would expose as next support the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $84.66. Conversely, to resume its uptrend, WTI must climb past the $94.99 year-to-date (YTD) high so that buyers can remain hopeful of challenging $100 per barrel.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.92
|Today Daily Change
|-1.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.17
|Today daily open
|89.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.94
|Daily SMA50
|84.12
|Daily SMA100
|78
|Daily SMA200
|77.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.11
|Previous Daily Low
|89.49
|Previous Weekly High
|93.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.74
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides further under 1.0500 as DXY rises above 107.00 Premium
EUR/USD continued to face downward pressure and dropped below 1.0780, reaching the lowest intraday level since December of last year. The pair remains under pressure as the US Dollar maintains firm support due to higher US yields and cautious market sentiment. The DXY rose above 107.00 for the first time since November.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2100 on USD strength
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2100 for the first time since March, driven by a stronger US Dollar. The DXY rose above 107.00, reaching new multi-month highs. The Greenback's strength is supported by higher yields and mixed market sentiment.
Gold approaches $1,800 as demand for the USD prevails Premium
Spot Gold fell to a fresh multi-month low of $1,827.11 a troy ounce on Monday amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The Greenback suffered a minor setback at the beginning of the week, as generally encouraging Chinese data and upbeat United States (US) news underpinned the mood.
@Satoshi X account tweets for first time in 5 years, touts Bitcoin as a predicate machine
@Satoshi, an account purporting to be associated with the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed Bitcoin, tweeted on October 2. The user commits to revealing new insights and discussions left out of the original BTC whitepaper. This is the first time the account has shown activity in five years, since 2018.
PMIs paint a bleak picture for manufacturing but China offers hope
Manufacturing PMIs released throughout the day have made for pretty miserable reading and even those in China barely registered any growth after a lengthy period of contraction. The Chinese data did offer some cause for hope at least, despite ultimately barely sitting in growth territory.