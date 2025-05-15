WTI Crude consolidates near $61 after sharp drop, pressured by rising stockpiles and Iran outlook

- WTI trades lower near $61.20 on Thursday, pressured by rising US stockpiles and renewed hopes for an Iran deal.
- Price finds interim support at $60.00 after falling over 3% intraday, with recovery capped at the 21-day EMA.
- Broader range holds between $55.50 and $64.00, with bearish catalysts dominating.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil remains under pressure on Thursday, trading near $61.20 during the American session after declining for a second straight day. The commodity briefly fell over 3% earlier in the day before finding near-term support at the $60.00 psychological level.
The latest leg down is driven by a combination of bearish supply-side fundamentals and technical rejection near key resistance. Renewed optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran nuclear agreement has revived expectations of increased Iranian oil hitting global markets, should sanctions be eased. This has triggered fresh concerns over an oversupplied environment, pressuring crude prices.
Additionally, the latest inventory data has fueled downside pressure. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an unexpected 3.5 million-barrel build in Crude Oil stockpiles last week, sharply contrasting with the market's forecast of a 1.1 million-barrel draw. The bearish tone was reinforced by the American Petroleum Institute (API), which recorded a further 4.3 million-barrel inventory increase.
Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revised its 2025 forecast, trimming projected supply growth from the US and other non-OPEC+ producers to 800,000 barrels per day, down from the earlier 900,000 bpd estimate. However, the group's commitment to gradually increasing the output remains a bearish overhang for oil prices.
From a technical standpoint, the intraday decline found support at the $60.00 psychological mark, triggering a mild bounce. However, the rebound appears limited, with price action now struggling near the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently at $61.24. This dynamic level has flipped into short-term resistance after being breached earlier in the week.
From a broader perspective, WTI remains rangebound between key levels of $55.50 and $64.00. The recent failure to clear $64.00 — a horizontal resistance aligned with prior swing highs — has left bulls on the defensive, particularly as technical momentum begins to fade. On the downside, immediate support lies at $60.00, followed by the previous week's low near $55.50.A break below this zone would likely confirm a bearish continuation and expose further losses toward the $52.00 handle.
To the upside, bulls need to reclaim the 21-day EMA on a daily closing basis to regain short-term control. A sustained move above $61.24 could pave the way for a fresh test of the $64.00 resistance zone, with further upside potential toward $66.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains, recedes below 1.1200
EUR/USD is now facing some correction, retreating to the sub-1.1200 region on the back of a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback, always amid diminishing US and German yields across the curve. Mixed US data releases saw Producer Prices coming in short of estimates in April, extending the loss of momentum in US inflation.
GBP/USD trims gains, back to the sub-1.3300 zone
GBP/USD loses the grip and slips back below the key 1.3300 mark as the Greenback keeps its recovery well and sound following the opening bell in Wall Street on Thursday. Earlier in the day, GDP figures showed the UK economy expanded faster than expected in the January-March period.
Gold hovers around $3,200 amid tepid buying
Gold kept up its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to fresh daily highs above the key $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The move is getting a boost from a softer Greenback and a generally cautious mood in global markets, while the initial excitement around the US–China trade deal continues to fade.
Bitcoin retreats further as chances of major breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weaken
Bitcoin price edges below $102,000 on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.