WTI consolidates gains below $72.00 as recovery loses momentum

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI is staying relatively calm following two-day rally.
  • Crude oil inventories in the US rose last week.
  • Eyes on Baker Hughes' weekly US Oil Rig Count data.

After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, crude oil prices managed to rebound sharply in the previous two days. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which fell to its lowest level since May 24 at $65.06 on Tuesday, gained nearly 8% in the second half of the week before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was posting small daily gains at $71.80.

Risk flows help oil find demand

Renewed concerns over the spread of the coronavirus delta variant weighing on the energy demand put oil prices under pressure. Moreover, OPEC+ decision to ramp up the group's output by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August put additional weight on WTI's shoulders.

Nevertheless, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment and bargain shopping triggered a decisive recovery in oil prices.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that crude oil inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels in the week ending July 16, compared to market expectation for a decline of 4.4 million barrels. Later in the day, Baker Hughes Energy Services will release the weekly US Oil Rig Count data.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 71.54
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 71.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.34
Daily SMA50 70.07
Daily SMA100 66.35
Daily SMA200 57.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.86
Previous Daily Low 69.7
Previous Weekly High 74.95
Previous Weekly Low 70.14
Previous Monthly High 74.17
Previous Monthly Low 66.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs

EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs

EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.

Gold News

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures