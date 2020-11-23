WTI clings to gains around $43, extends daily winning streak to four

- Crude oil prices continue to push higher on coroanvirus vaccine optimism.
- Upbeat PMI data from US provide a boost to risk sentiment.
Crude oil started the new week on a firm footing supported by positive developments surrounding coronavirus vaccine candidates. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to its highest level since September 1st at $43.35 on Monday and has gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.2% on the day at $42.95.
Demand-side dynamics lift oil prices
After Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca announced results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said the vaccine it has been developing with the University of Oxford registered an average efficacy of 70.4% with one dosing regime reaching as high as 90%.
This headline kept hopes for a steady recovery in the global energy demand high and allowed the WTI to preserve its bullish momentum. Meanwhile, investors remain optimistic about OPEC+ agreeing on a three-month extension to output cuts when the group meets on November 30th and December 1st.
Meanwhile, the data published by the IHS Markit showed that the Manufacturing PMI and the Services PMI both continued to improve in November and provided a boost to risk sentiment. The ongoing expansion in the private sector's economic activity is also pointing out to a rebound in oil consumption in the US.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|1.25
|Today daily open
|42.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.66
|Daily SMA50
|39.92
|Daily SMA100
|40.63
|Daily SMA200
|37.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.57
|Previous Daily Low
|41.65
|Previous Weekly High
|42.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.36
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
XAU/USD attempting to set a bottom at $1,830 multi-month low
Gold futures have finally broken support at $1,850 on Monday, plunging to fresh four-month lows at $1,830 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. XAU/USD has managed to find buyers at the mentioned $1,830 although it remains about 1.6% lower on the day.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1800 amid a greenback comeback
EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD losses 1.33 as dollar strength outweighs vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.33 level as the dollar gains strength following fresh dollar strength, triggered by upbeat US PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced amid optimism on a coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum price broke $600 for the first time since June 2018. The highly anticipated Eth2 upgrade seems to be helping the smart-contracts giant gain a lot of traction.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!