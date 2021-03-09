WTI climbs to $69 area following Monday's correction

- Supply dynamics continue to support crude oil prices.
- US stimulus hopes revive optimism for a steady recovery in energy demand.
- Investors await API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report.
After gaining more than 7% last week, crude oil prices staged a deep correction at the start of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 2.4% on Monday.
WTI regains bullish momentum
Supported by a positive shift witnessed in the market mood on Tuesday, however, WTI reversed its direction and was last seen rising nearly 2% on a daily basis at $65.85.
Last week, the decision by the OPEC+ to keep the oil output steady through April fueled an impressive upsurge in oil prices.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the coronavirus relief package is expected to trigger a "very strong" economic rebound in the US and revived hopes for a steady recovery in energy demand. Later in the week, the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package after the Senate approved it last week.
In the late American session on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will publish its Weekly Crude Oil Stock report ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's Crude Oil Stocks Change data on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.86
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|2.00
|Today daily open
|64.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.09
|Daily SMA50
|55.82
|Daily SMA100
|49.56
|Daily SMA200
|44.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.87
|Previous Daily Low
|64.49
|Previous Weekly High
|66.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.17
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.18
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.