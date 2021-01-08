WTI bulls in control as futures burst above $52.00 level

- WTI crude oil futures have seen significant upside in recent trade and burst above $52.00.
- No specific news or theme is behind the recent rise.
- But this week’s Democrat Senate victory and voluntary cut from the Saudis continue to support.
Front-month WTI crude oil futures have seen significant upside in recent trade and burst above the $52.00 level for the first time since 24 February. No specific news or theme is behind the recent rise, and the complex has been largely immune to the stronger US dollar (which would typically be seen as a negative) and was unaffected by a brief wobble in US stock markets earlier on in the session that saw the S&P 500 briefly drop back from record-high levels and into the red below 3800 (the S&P 500 has since recovered back above 3800).
Factors supporting oil this week
Various factors have been supporting crude oil markets this week including 1) the Democrats surprise victory in the Senate election in Georgia that gives them control over the Senate and opens the door for significant further US fiscal stimulus, which will boost crude oil demand and 2) a voluntary cut by the Saudi Arabians of 1M barrels per day in the months of February and March to ensure that, as much of the Northern Hemisphere locks down (and reduces fuel consumptions), oil markets don’t become oversupplied.
More broadly, expectations for a rise in inflation as the global economy vaccinates itself against, and recovers from the impact of, the Covid-19 pandemic and amid the follow-through from all the stimulus (fiscal and monetary) that was unleashed in 2020 are also boosting crude oil prices.
Some analysts are also pointing to colder than expected weather in North Asia which is causing a larger than expected drawdown in distillate stocks, also contributing to the upside in the oil complex. Demand has also been a little stronger in the US than expected as of late, as shown by this week’s inventory data (EIA inventories dropped 8M barrels), indicating that the impact of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns hasn’t hurt demand as much as feared.
Long-term WTI bulls eyeing move to 2019 highs
Now that WTI crude oil has re-entered a $50.50-$65.00ish range that prevailed for most of 2019, the longer-term WTI bulls will be eyeing an eventual move back towards the 2019 highs above $65.00. To the downside, the bottom of this range ought, of course, to offer decent support.
WTI weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD drops further to test $1850 on another sell-off
Gold dropped further and bottomed at $1849, hitting the lowest level since December 16. The area around $1850 offered supported and as of writing the metal trades at $1856, down by 2.80% on the day and more than a hundred dollar below the weekly high it reached on Wednesday.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.