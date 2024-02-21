WTI attracts some sellers above $77.00 amid geopolitical risks, FOMC Minutes eyed

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $77.10 on Wednesday. WTI prices edge lower as traders take profits from the crude oil uptick this month. However, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might cap the downside of WTI prices. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised the 2024 oil demand growth prediction downward. The IEA expected global oil demand will grow by 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, less than OPEC's forecast of 2.25 million bpd. That being said, worries about global demand drag WTI prices lower. On the other hand, the rising geopolitical conflict in the Middle East might lift the black gold and cap the downside. Israel carried out attacks in Lebanon and pledged to continue its attacks in Gaza, targeting the southern city of Rafah. On Monday, Houthi militants attacked another commercial ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel. Oil traders will monitor the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change and API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The highlight will be the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, which might provide insight into the path to interest rate cuts and the current policy stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.