WTI and Brent Oil to slide 2-6$ lower as OPEC deploys shuttered capacity – TDS

Oil prices rose in the wake of the EIA’s latest report. While a WTI move to $60+/b is quite possible ($65 Brent), it may be short lived if OPEC+ signals their intention to increase production as strategists at TD Securities project.
Key quotes
“We expect range-bound trading until there is new information, likely in the form of OPEC+ signals, which will give the market an idea where supply is going for the balance of 2021.”
“Considering that WTI is approaching $60/ b and Brent is trading near $62/b, this producer group will no doubt want to phase in production increases, as demand recovers from the pandemic. We should see the Saudis reverse their voluntary one million b/d cut and Russia increase production as well. There is the risk that Iran will be able to export more should the Biden administration come to an agreement on the nuclear weapons issue.”
“OPEC+ will want to generate deficits, but they will likely be smaller than in the first three months of 2021, as the producer group does not want the badly battered shale and other non-conventional producers to receive the higher prices which would once again make them serious competitors for market share. Ironically, the deployment of the shuttered OPEC+ capacity could see WTI and Brent crude prices slide $2-6 lower at the very time demand is starting to normalized after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.