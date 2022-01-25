- Geopolitical issues between Ukraine and Russia, and middle-East tensions, triggered the jump in oil prices.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that OPEC+ missed its production targets.
- The US Department of Energy approved an exchange of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR.
- WTI is upward biased, though a break above $85.83 would expose $86.90.
On Tuesday, the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), US crude oil benchmark, advances some 1.65%, trading at $84.97 per barrel at the time of writing.
The rise in oil prices is attributed to a list of factors. Eastern Europe geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and the attack on Monday on a United Arab Emirates US military base, increased worries of a tighter supply of the so-called black gold.
Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) encountered problems to hit its target of 400K crude oil barrels per day, as reported by Reuters.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in the last week that the group missed its production targets by 790,000 barrels per day (BPD) in December as members like West African producers Nigeria and Angola struggled to raise output.
Meanwhile, around 20:00 GMT, the US Department of Energy approved an exchange of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to seven companies as part of President Joe Biden’s effort to help control oil prices, per Reuters.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The black-gold trimmed some of its Monday’s losses but failed to break above $85.83. That said, WTI’s is upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the spot price, though the 50-DMA is about to close above the 100-DMA, which sits at $76.75.
To the upside, WTI’s first resistance would be January 24 daily high at $85.83. A break above that level would expose the January 20 cycle high at $86.90.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.97
|Today Daily Change
|1.38
|Today Daily Change %
|1.65
|Today daily open
|83.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.18
|Daily SMA50
|75.48
|Daily SMA100
|76.5
|Daily SMA200
|72.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.86
|Previous Daily Low
|81.71
|Previous Weekly High
|86.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.64
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper hourly correction.
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
MATIC completes corrective wave and will return to $2
MATIC price suffered one of the fastest 50% retracements out of the major cryptocurrencies. Bears finally generated a sell-off from the rising wedge and pushed MATIC towards its most vital primary support zone.
Federal Reserve Preview: Inflation, Omicron and equities Premium
The Fed is expected to confirm an initial rate hike in March and to elaborate on the reduction of its vast balance sheet, a policy with more potential to derange markets than anything to date.