Worst might be over for UK hiring slump – REC survey

A minor ray of optimism emerged amongst the UK employers on the hiring and investment front, as the government eased lockdown restrictions, according to a survey conducted by Britain’s recruiting industry body, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC).

Key takeaways (via Reuters)

“Business confidence measure remained negative but rose to -10 from -21 in April.“

“Short-term demand for permanent staff improved to -5 from -9.”

“Coronavirus has caused a huge slowdown in the labor market, but this data indicates that the worst could be behind us.”

