WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. rebounds nicely amidst Wall Street optimism

- NASDAQ:WKHS gains back 10.96% on Thursday after a sell-off earlier this week.
- Wall Street analysts from R.F. Lafferty reiterates its bullish stance on the stock.
- Another analyst, Roth Capital Partners, appears to be a little more hesitant on Workhorse.
It did not take long for NASDAQ:WKHS to recover from its dip earlier in the week as the stock gained 10.96% on Thursday to close the trading session at $22.67. The rebound comes after a near 20% sell-off on Wednesday after it was reported after the closing bell on Tuesday that USPS would be delaying its long awaited contract decision to replenish its aging fleet. It is a nice turnaround for a stock that has long been tied to the result of this USPS contract, as investors may be seeing that Workhorse could succeed with or without USPS’ help.
The dramatic peaks and valleys that Workhorse has experienced this week has caught the eye of several prominent Wall Street analysts who have chimed in on their thoughts of the recent volatility. R.F. Lafferty and Oppenheimer have both had their analysts reiterate their bullish stance on Workhorse, citing that the delay of the USPS contract really does not change much in the grand scheme of things. An analyst from Roth Capital Partners is a little more reserved on the decision and believes that the delay gives competitors like Ford (NYSE:F) more time to improve their offers and electric vehicle technology.
WKHS stock news
Where is the true path for Workhorse? Perhaps somewhere in the middle. Wall Street and investors continue to be torn on Workhorse and how to assess the company moving forward. On one hand, the USPS contract or at least a portion of it, would be a game-changing moment for Workhorse, but on the other hand, the continued delays could mean USPS just is not impressed by the offers they are mulling over.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!