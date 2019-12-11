The UK's political landscape remains fluid ahead of Thursday's crucial election, explained Ned Rumpeltin, European Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities (TDS).
Key Quotes:
“Sterling has given up some of its recent gains overnight after a key poll showed the Conservative's lead was starting to shrink. A hung Parliament would mean the UK's political chaos would continue, but even a diminished Tory majority means a still-cloudy future. We think cable would have plenty of room to fall if the Conservatives stumble at the ballot box.”
“The post-poll dip back below 1.32 overnight suggests we have edged back from that a bit. Despite this, however, we think there is still quite a bit of scope for disappointment if the market's primary expectation is disappointed.”
“As a result, sterling's recent gains leave it vulnerable to a meaningful correction if anything less than a full Tory sweep is the result this week. If we do get an unstable Conservative majority, we would not be surprised to see cable push lower to test the 1.2985/1.3015 breakout zone. This may not provide sufficient support, however. We would not be surprised to see a deeper correction toward 1.2880 ahead of 1.2820/25 by early next week. Beyond this, sterling may settle down and establish new trading ranges into year-end with leadership reverting to the USD leg overall.”
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines, US CPI, and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.