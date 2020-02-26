WHO's Tedros: Using word 'pandemic' could amplify unjustified fear and stigma

Using the word 'pandemic' carelessly has no benefits and could amplify unjustified fear and stigma, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"Using the word 'pandemic' may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true," Tedros added.

Risk sentiment

Market sentiment stays mixed on Wednesday following these comments. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.15% on the day but major European equity indexes were down between 1.1% and 2.1%.