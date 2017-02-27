White House: Trump's first budget will not address taxes or mandatory spending

By Felipe Erazo

According to a White House Budget's official, U.S. President Donald Trump will release budget that will increase defense spending by $54 billion.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • Trump budget will also cut non-defense spending by $54 billion to offset
  • There will be a "large reduction foreign aid" in Trump budget
  • Most Federal agencies will see reductions in funding
  • Trump will let Pentagon decide how to spend a $54 billion increase in funding