White House adviser Navarro: Fed needs to lower interest rates to help US growth

White House trade adviser Navarro, who earlier this week argued that the Federal Reserve should cut its policy rate by 75 basis points by the end of the year, recently crossed the wires reiterating that the Fed needs to lower interest rates to help the US economy continue to grow, per Reuters.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index largely ignored this comment and was last virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 97.6, waiting for the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.