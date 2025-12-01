TRENDING:
When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

Sagar Dua

The United States (US) Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT.

Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities. The ISM is expected to show that the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.6 from 48.7 in October. This is the ninth straight month when the Manufacturing PMI is expected to come in below 50.0. A figure below 50.0 is considered as contraction in the economic activity.

In addition to the PMI data, investors will also focus on sub-components, such as Prices Paid, Employment Index, and New Orders Index. The Manufacturing Prices Paid index, which reflects changes in input prices, is estimated to have increased to 59.5 from the prior reading of 58.0.

How could US ISM Manufacturing PMI affect EUR/USD?

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1629 during the European trading session. The major currency pair holds above the rising 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1437, exhibiting a positive trend. The 200-day EMA’s gentle ascent supports the nascent uptrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57 (bullish side of neutral) confirms strengthening momentum without overbought conditions-day .

A break above the descending trend line resistance at 1.1625 would point to a shift toward the upside and will improve the technical tone.

The descending trend line drawn from 1.1770 has been cleared, and the pair would extend gains while it holds above the breakout area. Pullbacks could find demand around the 200-day EMA, while sustained strength above the current level keeps the short-term bias pointed higher.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Economic Indicator

ISM Manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Next release: Mon Dec 01, 2025 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 48.6

Previous: 48.7

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

The US Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities.

