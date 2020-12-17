When is the SNB rate decision and how could it affect USD/CHF?

SNB Interest Rate Decision Overview
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members are widely expected to leave their monetary policy settings unadjusted, with the sight deposit rate maintained at -0.75% while holding the 3-Month Libor Target Range between -1.25% to -0.25%. The SNB is scheduled to release its quarterly monetary policy assessment at 0830 GMT.
At its September monetary policy decision, the SNB predicted that the economy to contract by about 5% and that the inflation rate was seen below 1% until the first quarter of 2021. The central bank reiterated its readiness to intervene in the market more strongly to devalue the franc, as it continues to believe that the CHF exchange rate is ‘highly overvalued’.
The main focus will remain on the SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan's press conference that will be followed soon at 0900 GMT. His comments will be closely eyed for the central bank’s response to the accusations by the US Treasury, calling Switzerland a currency manipulator.
How could it affect USD/CHF?
The Swiss Franc is unlikely to see any major price-action on the SNB policy announcement, although of note will be its response to the USTR’s currency manipulator label, as mentioned above.
The USD/CHF pair wallows in six-year lows near 0.8830 ahead of the policy decision, largely weighed down by broad-based US dollar weakness. The US Treasury’s branding of the Swiss as a currency manipulator seems to bode well for the CHF, as it would limit the nation's ability to stem the currency's rise.
In terms of the technical levels, “the immediate resistance awaits at 0.8850, above which the 10-DMA at 0.8877 could be tested. Alternatively, a breach of the 0.8800 psychological magnate could expose the classic daily S3 at 0.8754.”
Key Notes
Bank of England and Swiss National Bank in focus
USD/CHF: Options market bets on CHF strength as US brands Switzerland as currency manipulator
About SNB Interest Rate Decision
The Swiss National Bank conducts the country’s monetary policy as an independent central bank. It is obliged by the Constitution and by statute to act in accordance with the interests of the country as a whole. Its primary goal is to ensure price stability while taking due account of economic developments. In so doing, it creates an appropriate environment for economic growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.