German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment unexpectedly dropped to 38.5 in November

Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment surprisingly dropped to 38.5 in November. Economists expected the sentiment data to have improved to 40.0 from 39.3 in October.

The ZEW Survey - Current Situation improved to -78.7 from -80 in October, but missed estimates of -77.5.

In the Eurozone, the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved to 25.0 in November, exceeding estimates of 23.5 and the previous release of 22.7.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades marginally higher around 1.1565 at the press time.

This section was published at 08:04 GMT as a preview of the German ZEW Survey data.

German ZEW Survey Overview

The Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung (ZEW) will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 10:00 GMT later on Tuesday.

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment Index for Germany is expected to improve to 40.0 in November, from 39.3 that came in October. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is expected to improve to -77.5 in the reported month, up from the previous reading of -80.0.

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment in Eurozone is expected to rise to 23.5 in November, from 22.7 previously.

How could the German ZEW Survey affect EUR/USD?

The EUR/USD pair may limit its downside if German ZEW Survey data come as expected. Traders will likely observe the upcoming German inflation data, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for October, to gain further impetus on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy outlook.

The Euro (EUR) could further receive support against its peers amid a prevailing cautious tone surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) policy outlook. Traders anticipate the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged for now, backed by steady economic performance and inflation near target. Money markets see only a 40% chance of a rate cut by September 2026.

The EUR/USD pair remained weaker as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground amid growing hopes that the US government shutdown resolution is nearing. The US Senate passed a funding bill in a 60–40 vote, effectively ending the 41-day shutdown, with eight Democrats joining Republicans to advance the measure, which now moves to the House for approval.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1560 at the time of writing. The bearish bias prevails as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level and prompts the pair to test the immediate support at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.1554. On the upside, the primary resistance lies at the psychological level of 1.1600, followed by the 50-day EMA of 1.1622.

Economic Indicator

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment

The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Tue Nov 11, 2025 10:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 38.5

Consensus: 40

Previous: 39.3

Source: ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

