German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment unexpectedly dropped to 38.5 in November

German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment surprisingly dropped to 38.5 in November. Economists expected the sentiment data to have improved to 40.0 from 39.3 in October.

The ZEW Survey - Current Situation improved to -78.7 from -80 in October, but missed estimates of -77.5.

In the Eurozone, the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved to 25.0 in November, exceeding estimates of 23.5 and the previous release of 22.7.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades marginally higher around 1.1565 at the press time.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.00% 0.42% 0.19% 0.13% 0.30% 0.08% -0.19% EUR 0.00% 0.43% 0.18% 0.14% 0.31% 0.09% -0.19% GBP -0.42% -0.43% -0.22% -0.29% -0.14% -0.34% -0.61% JPY -0.19% -0.18% 0.22% -0.07% 0.11% -0.12% -0.38% CAD -0.13% -0.14% 0.29% 0.07% 0.18% -0.05% -0.32% AUD -0.30% -0.31% 0.14% -0.11% -0.18% -0.22% -0.53% NZD -0.08% -0.09% 0.34% 0.12% 0.05% 0.22% -0.27% CHF 0.19% 0.19% 0.61% 0.38% 0.32% 0.53% 0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published at 08:04 GMT as a preview of the German ZEW Survey data.

German ZEW Survey Overview

The Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung (ZEW) will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 10:00 GMT later on Tuesday.

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment Index for Germany is expected to improve to 40.0 in November, from 39.3 that came in October. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is expected to improve to -77.5 in the reported month, up from the previous reading of -80.0.

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment in Eurozone is expected to rise to 23.5 in November, from 22.7 previously.

How could the German ZEW Survey affect EUR/USD?

The EUR/USD pair may limit its downside if German ZEW Survey data come as expected. Traders will likely observe the upcoming German inflation data, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for October, to gain further impetus on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy outlook.

The Euro (EUR) could further receive support against its peers amid a prevailing cautious tone surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) policy outlook. Traders anticipate the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged for now, backed by steady economic performance and inflation near target. Money markets see only a 40% chance of a rate cut by September 2026.

The EUR/USD pair remained weaker as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground amid growing hopes that the US government shutdown resolution is nearing. The US Senate passed a funding bill in a 60–40 vote, effectively ending the 41-day shutdown, with eight Democrats joining Republicans to advance the measure, which now moves to the House for approval.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1560 at the time of writing. The bearish bias prevails as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level and prompts the pair to test the immediate support at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.1554. On the upside, the primary resistance lies at the psychological level of 1.1600, followed by the 50-day EMA of 1.1622.