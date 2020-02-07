When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Overview
Germany, Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse, will publish Industrial Production data for December at 07:00 GMT.
The output is forecasted to have contracted by 0.2% month-on-month, having risen by 1.1% in the previous month. The annualized figure is expected to come in at -4% compared to -2.6% in November.
Big beat on expectations unlikely
German manufacturing recession worsened in December with Factory Orders falling by 2.1% month-on-month versus expectations for a 0.6% increase. On an annualized basis, Factory Orders fell 8.7% versus expectations of an 8% drop. Notably, order books plunged at their fastest level in more than a decade.
IHS Markit’s German Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 43.7 in December from November’s five-month high of 44.1, signaling a deeper contraction.
So, the probability of Industrial Production surprising on the higher side is quite low.
Impact on EUR/USD
The single currency defended the support at 1.0964, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.0879 to 1.1240, on Thursday, but so far, the bounce has been capped above 1.0980.
The hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index. Hence, a test of 1.10 cannot be ruled out. A stronger bounce, if any, will likely be reversed if the German Industrial Production prints below-forecasts.
A positive surprise may strengthen the bid tone around the single currency, although the outlook will remain bearish as long as the pair is holding below the lower high of 1.1014 created on Feb. 6.
The pair may also take cues from the German Trade Balance data scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT. During the North American session, the focus will be on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for January.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0983
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1069
|Daily SMA50
|1.1101
|Daily SMA100
|1.1071
|Daily SMA200
|1.1125
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1014
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0965
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure above 0.6700, eyes on China Trade data
The bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar remain intact, keeping the AUD/USD pair near a session low of 0.6712 after the RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) cut Australian growth forecasts. Focus on China Trade data and US NFP.
USD/JPY remains vulnerable below 110.00 amid bearish technical set up
USD/JPY looks to be creating a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. A break below 109.80 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for a pullback to deeper support levels.
China in State of Panic as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises
As the official death toll mounts so do the demands and restriction on Chinese citizens. Quarantines are in place by land and by sea. People cannot leave their homes but once in three days in at least 6 Chinese cities.
Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities
Gold is struggling to maintain its recent upside momentum despite losses in Chinese stocks. Having defended the support at $1,548 - the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - on Wednesday, the yellow metal rallied to $1,569 on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.