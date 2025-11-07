Canadian Unemployment Rate came in at 6.9% in October

Canada’s Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 6.9% in October (from 7.1%), coming in below analysts' expectations, according to Statistics Canada. In addition, the Net Change in Employment increased by 66.6K individuals (from 60.4K), while the Participation Rate improved to 65.3% (from 65.2%). Finally, Average Hourly Wages, a proxy of inflation, rose by 4% over the last twelve months.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) picks up pace and drags USD/CAD back below the 1.4100 support in the wake of the release, reversing a six-day consecutive daily advance.

Canadian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% 0.00% 0.06% -0.19% -0.16% 0.16% -0.20% EUR 0.19% 0.18% 0.25% -0.00% 0.02% 0.34% -0.02% GBP -0.00% -0.18% 0.06% -0.21% -0.16% 0.16% -0.20% JPY -0.06% -0.25% -0.06% -0.22% -0.20% 0.10% -0.24% CAD 0.19% 0.00% 0.21% 0.22% 0.02% 0.32% -0.01% AUD 0.16% -0.02% 0.16% 0.20% -0.02% 0.32% -0.03% NZD -0.16% -0.34% -0.16% -0.10% -0.32% -0.32% -0.36% CHF 0.20% 0.02% 0.20% 0.24% 0.01% 0.03% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Canada Employment Overview

The Canadian labour market data for October is due for release today at 13:30 GMT. Statistics Canada is expected to show that employers laid off 2.5K workers, against hiring of 60.4K job-seekers in September.

Signs of slowdown in the job market are expected to be unfavorable for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), given that cooling labor market conditions prompt the need of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 7.1%. This is the highest level seen since July 2021.

Apart from the job data, investors will focus on Average Hourly Wages, an economic indicator that reflects chance in wage growth. In September, the wage growth measure rose by 3.6% on an annualized basis.

How could the Canadian employment data affect USD/CAD?

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.4100 ahead of the Canadia labour market data release. Broadly, the Loonie pair is bullish as it holds the breakout of the previous resistance zone placed in a range between 1.4016-1.4080.

The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.4027 suggests that the near-term trend is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades around 70.00, indicating a strong bullish momentum.

Looking up, the USD/CAD pair could rise towards the round-level figure of 1.4200 and the April 9 high of 1.4274 if it breaks above the November 6 high of 1.4140

On the flip side, the asset could slide towards the round level of 1.3600 and June 16 low of 1.3540 if it breaks below the August 7 low of 1.3722.