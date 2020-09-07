When is Japan’s Q2 GDP and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Japan’s Finance Ministry is up for releasing the final version of the second quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 23:50 GMT on Monday, early Tuesday morning in Asia.
Market consensus bears the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak while suggesting an additional contraction of -8.1% versus the preliminary figures of -7.8% QoQ. It’s worth mentioning that the Annualized GDP numbers are also likely to deteriorate from the initial estimations of -27.8% to -28.6% during the reported period.
Considering the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) readiness to adopt unconventional monetary policy tools should the economy deteriorate, today’s GDP becomes the key for the USD/JPY traders.
How could it affect USD/JPY?
Considering the risks to Asia’s major economy highlighted by the BOJ policymakers, in the latest meeting, any further weakness in the GDP figures will push the Japanese central bank towards further easing. While the downbeat data may offer immediate weakness to the USD/JPY pair, the risk aversion wave, mainly backed by the Sino-American and Indian-China tussles, can question the JPY bears.
Technically, a slow grip upwards from 105.20 favors the quote to confront 50-day SMA, near 106.40, but any further upside will be capped by the 100-day SMA, at 106.88 now. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from July 31, currently around 105.55, may restrict the pair’s nearby downside.
Key Notes
USD/JPY Forecast: Waiting for clues from yields
About the Japanese Q2 GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar recovers ground
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.