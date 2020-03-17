When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to January, are expected to rise by 3.0%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are also seen rising by 3.2% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits is likely to increase by 21.4k in February vs. +5.5k seen last. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains, “the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery further suggests that the near-term selling pressure might still be far from being over. A convincing break through the 1.2200 mark will add credence to the bearish outlook and set the stage for additional declines towards the 1.2140-30 horizontal support On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2300 round-figure mark, above which the positive move could get extended towards the 1.2350-60 supply zone. A sustained strength above the mentioned barriers might trigger some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair beyond the 1.2400 mark.”
At the time of writing, the GBP sellers seem to take a breather, as they await the UK coronavirus economic relief package. The spot seen trading around 1.2220, down 0.36% on the day.
Key notes
GBP Futures: Further downside on the cards
GBP/USD has significant support only at 1.2156— Confluence Detector
UK to unveil significant financial package to help firms
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1150 amid USD strength, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, pressured as the dollar remains dominant amid the coronavirus crisis. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2300, eyes on UK jobs, coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD trades close to 1.22, at the lowest since October 2019. BCC anticipates the slowest UK GDP growth since GFC. Focus on UK jobs data ahead of PM Johnson’s "significant coronavirus economic package".
Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus
Stocks are in the green early on Saint Patrick's Day, after yet another massive sell-off on Monday. Concerns about the impact of coronavirus weighed heavily on the markets, triggering double-digit falls on Wall Street in the worst fall since 1987.
Gold prices extend the drop below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels
Gold prices fail to hold onto the early-day recovery gains, slips beneath 200-day SMA. A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term upside. November 2019 low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.