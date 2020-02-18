When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to December, are expected to rise by 3.0%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are also seen rising by 3.3% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits is likely to increase by 22.6k in January vs. +14.9k seen last. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains, “the pair now seems vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2950-45 support zone en-route 100-day SMA, around the 1.2925 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support now seems to prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for the resumption of the pair’s prior depreciating move. On the flip side, the 1.3040-50 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.3065 supply zone (50-DMA). A convincing breakthrough the latter now seems to assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark.”
At the time of writing, the GBP sellers are trying hard to extend the break below the 1.3000 level, having faced rejection once again above 1.3050 on Monday. The spot is last seen trading around 1.3000, almost unchanged on the day.
Key Notes
UK Lectures EU on the “Whole Point” of Brexit
UK employment preview: Three reasons why GBP/USD could bounce even if wage growth slows
GBP/USD extends losses to sub-1.3000 area, UK unemployment rate in focus
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above multi-year lows amid coronavirus fears, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment figure is eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses to sub-1.3000 area, UK unemployment rate in focus
GBP/USD stays mildly negative just below 1.30 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. UK’s Brexit negotiator shares the same view as PM Boris Johnson, increases the risks of hard departure. UK employment statistics will be the key to clarify on the BOE’s bearish bias.
Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces
The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher.
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.