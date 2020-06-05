When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German Factory Orders overview
German Factory Orders are seen plunging 19.7% month-on-month in April, having slumped 15.6 in March. On an annualized basis, the industrial orders fell by 7.4% in April. The data will be released at 06:00 GMT.
Bearish lead indicator
IHS Markit’s German Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, was revised downwards to 36.6 in May from the preliminary reading of 36.8, despite it improving slightly from April’s 34.5.
The manufacturing sector in Germany continued to contract last month amid weakening demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the pace of slowdown declined.
"Manufacturing production was already down 7-8% from a peak in late 2017 even before the onset of the pandemic, and now that figure looks to be in the region of 25-30%," IHS Markit reported.
Impact on the EUR
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1335 ahead of the German data release, consolidating the previous surge to a new three-month high of 1.1362.
Despite the expectations of a sharper slump in the Factory Orders, in light of the bearish lead indicator, the bullish sentiment around the shared currency shows little sign of abating.
Investors continue to cheer the bigger-than-expected pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday to boost the economic recovery. The ECB expanded PEPP by EUR600 billion.
On a bigger-than-expected fall in the German Factory Orders, EUR/USD could reverse course and drop back below 1.1300. Should the greenback pick up bids on a deteriorating market mood, the main currency pair could extend the correction towards 1.1243 (5-DMA).
A positive surprise could offer fresh legs to the spot’s upside, driving the pair to retest the multi-month tops of 1.1362, above which the 1.1400 level could come into play.
About German Factory Orders
The Factory orders released by the Deutsche Bundesbank is an indicator that includes shipments, inventories, and new and unfilled orders. An increase in the factory order total may indicate an expansion in the German economy and could be an inflationary factor. It is worth noting that the German Factory barely influences, either positively or negatively, the total Eurozone GDP. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Choppy within range around 0.6950, focus on NFP
Marking another pullback from the below-0.7000 area, AUD/USD keeps its range play intact around 0.6950. The risk sentiment remains mixed amid fresh coronavirus cases in the US and US-China conflict, giving a lift to the greenback.
USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 ahead of US NFP
Amid cautious market mood and broad-based US dollar uptick, USD/JPY is holding steady above the 109 handle, awaiting fresh impetus from the US Non-Farm Payrolls data for the next direction.
US NFP May Preview: Context is everything
Labor statistics from April and May have set an impossibly high standard for market reaction. Non-farm payrolls shed 20.5 million positions in April, over the last 11 weeks 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
Euro: 8 straight days of gains, will NFPs kill the rally?
Euro rallied higher against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive trading day, marking the longest stretch of gains for the currency pair since April 2011. The ECB was widely expected to boost its bond buying program and today, they delivered.