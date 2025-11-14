China’s Retail Sales rose 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) in October vs. 2.7% expected and 3.0% in September, the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

Chinese Industrial Production increased 4.9% YoY in the same period, compared to the 5.5% forecast and 6.5% seen previously.

Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment came in at -1.7% year-to-date (YTD) YoY in October, missed the expected -0.8% figure. The September reading was -0.5%.

AUD/USD reaction to Chinese data

The mixed Chinese data dump has little to no impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD). At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.6541.

Australian Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.66% -0.00% 0.37% -0.24% -0.78% -0.93% -1.57% EUR 0.66% 0.65% 1.08% 0.39% -0.14% -0.30% -0.94% GBP 0.00% -0.65% 0.51% -0.25% -0.78% -0.94% -1.58% JPY -0.37% -1.08% -0.51% -0.68% -1.20% -1.35% -2.03% CAD 0.24% -0.39% 0.25% 0.68% -0.45% -0.71% -1.39% AUD 0.78% 0.14% 0.78% 1.20% 0.45% -0.16% -0.80% NZD 0.93% 0.30% 0.94% 1.35% 0.71% 0.16% -0.64% CHF 1.57% 0.94% 1.58% 2.03% 1.39% 0.80% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Friday at 0:00 GMT as a preview of China's Retail Sales, Industrial Production data.

China Retail Sales, Industrial Production Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data for October at 02.00 GMT. Retail Sales is expected to show an increase of 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) in October, compared to 3.0% in the previous reading. Industrial Production is projected to show a rise of 5.5% YoY in the same period versus 6.5% prior.

Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Meanwhile, Industrial Production shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk.

How could the China Retail Sales, Industrial Production affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the China Retail Sales, Industrial Production data. The pair loses ground as the US government reopened and bets on a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December remained pretty divided.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the October 28 high of 0.6590. The next resistance level emerges at the October 6 high of 0.6620, en route to the September 16 high of 0.6688.

To the downside, the 100-day EMA of 0.6515 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the November 4 low of 0.6481. The next contention level is located at the August 21 low of 0.6415.