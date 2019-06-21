WH trade advisor Navarro: Level of additional China tariffs not decided yet

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that they have not yet decided on the level of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. "We either get a great deal with China or we don't," Navarro added.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. largely ignored those comments and continue to consolidate the impressive 2-day rally that was triggered following the FOMC's dovish shift in its policy outlook this Wednesday. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were virtually unchanged on the day.