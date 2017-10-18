WH spokeswoman: Announcement on Fed chair due in coming days

WH spokeswoman: Announcement on Fed chair due in coming daysBy Eren Sengezer
During the daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders said that the next Fed chair would be announced in the coming days.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Bipartisan healthcare bill is good step in right direction, but Trump does not support it in current form
- Need legislation that goes "a bit further" than Senate bipartisan healthcare deal to "Get on board"
- Need healthcare legislation that provides relief for all Americans, Senate bipartisan deal does not do so
- A healthcare package without funding for abortions is a priority for Trump
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.