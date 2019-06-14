WH econ. adviser Hassett: Hoping G20 meeting will get trade back on track

In an interview with CNBC, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that the China situation will hopefully move forward and they will get the trade talks back on track at the G20 summit. Regarding the U.S. economic performance, Hassett stated they were forecasting annual GDP growth of 3% and added that there were so far no signs of tariffs hitting consumers.

Major equity indexes in the U.S. erase a small portion of today's losses but were still in the negative territory at the time of press.