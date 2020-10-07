WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Not optimistic about comprehensive coronavirus relief package

During an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that he was not optimistic about agreeing on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package.

"Stimulus negotiations are off, we are looking at standalone bills on 10 things we agree on," Meadows further noted.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's condition, Meadows said that Trump was doing very well and was fully-engaged in work.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% on a daily basis.