WH advisor Kushner: Next COVID-19 aid may not happen after election

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner told CNBC on Tuesday he hopes that they can reach a deal on more COVID-19 aid but noted that this may not happen until after the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.8% on a daily basis at 3,398. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was losing 0.25% on the day at 92.82.