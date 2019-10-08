WH adviser Navarro: Trump wants a "big deal" with China

During an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday, White House trade adviser Navarro said that President Trump wants to make a "big deal" with China.

Commenting on the blacklisting of Chinese companies, Navarro said that this action was not related to trade negotiations.

The 10-year United States Treasury bond yield recovered modestly on these remarks and was last down 1.% on the day at 1.547%. However, Wall Street's three main indexes stay in the negative territory with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite erasing 1% and 0.7%, respectively.