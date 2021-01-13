We are turning tactically neutral on US dollar – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has ditched its bearish view on the US dollar and turned tactically neutral on the greenback and even likes buying the dollar against the yen, according to a report by ZeroHedge.
Key points
Dollar weakness is at the upper bound of historical experience at this stage of the recovery and some consolidation is therefore in order.
Democrat's victory in Georgia is a "gamechanger for the U.S. fiscal outlook and has opened a window for dollar support.
