Walmart stock holds onto 6% loss following ho-hum outlook

- WMT dips more than 6% despite beating Q4 consenus on top and bottom lines.
- Walmart fails to impress with full-year guidance.
- 2025 revenue set to grow 3% to 4% at Walmart.
- Dividend is hiked 13%, well above normal.
Walmart (WMT) stock is trading 6% lower on Thursday despite delivering better than expected quarterly results for the fourth quarter. The largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the US beat Wall Street consensus on earnings per share (EPS) by a penny and the average revenue estimate by 0.9%.
Shares fell from Wednesday’s close of $104.00 to $97.32 at the time of writing on Thursday afternoon, down roughly 6.4%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), of which Walmart stock is a constituent, fell 1.4% in the session. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 also trickled about 0.8% lower. The market was affected by Walmart’s guidance, but US labor data and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index also underperformed expectations.
Walmart Q4 earnings
Walmart reported adjusted EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $180.6 billion with the latter figure arriving $1.6 billion ahead of consensus. Sales rose a little over 4% YoY.
Global eCommerce ticked up 16% YoY, and Global Advertising gained 29% from a year earlier. The eCommerce segment growth helped US comparable sales to gain 4.6% on an annual basis. But those positive snapshots didn’t make up for lackluster guidance.
Walmart management projects 2025 (fiscal 2026) consolidated net sales growth between 3% and 4%, with operating income gaining at a 3.5% to 5.5% clip. This is not too far off the existing outlook from analysts but maybe didn’t offer enough upside for the market, which has bequeathed Walmart stock with a higher multiple than usual.
Management is guiding for full-year adjusted EPS in a range between $2.50 and $2.60, which is a bit lower than the $2.76 per share that Wall Street had been expecting.
CEO Doug McMillan sought to remain positive about the outlook: “Once you take the noise out of guidance, we’re in a great spot to start the year as we grow profits faster than sales.”
Additionally, the management team hiked Walmart's quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.235 per share.
WMT daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retargets 1.0500 on extra Dollar weakness
The selling pressure around the US Dollar picks up pace and lifts EUR/USD to the area of two-day peaks near the 1.0480 level amid declining US and German yields.
Gold poised to challenge record highs
Gold prices maintain their bullish stance near recent all-time highs above $2,950 per ounce troy amid the US Dollar's sell-off, shrinking US yields across the curve, and persistent tariff concerns and geopolitical woes.
GBP/USD climbs to two-month tops near 1.2650
GBP/USD now accelerates its daily recovery, leaving behind two daily pullbacks in a row and advancing to the 1.2650 region, or freshtwo-month highs, in response to the increasing selling bias in the Greenback.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.