Wall Street opens mixed as attention turns to FOMC

- FOMC is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday.
- Energy shares turn south in early trade as crude oil prices fall.
- 10-year US T-bond yield recovers to help financial shares.
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day slightly higher on Wednesday as investors are opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the important FOMC meeting. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% on the day while the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.15%.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, pressured by a more-than-1% drop seen in crude oil prices, the Energy Index is losing 0.5%. On the other hand, supported by the 1.3% increase in the 10-year Treasury bond yield, the Financials Index is adding 0.6% to lead the gains in the early trade.
Previewing this week's FOMC meeting, “Expectations are much lower for a cut this week, with around an 18% chance. Our US economists recently changed their Fed call and expect 3 cuts of 25bps each at the July, September and December meetings. They also lowered their 2019 growth forecast by 40bps to 1.9%,” Deutsche Bank analysts said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.