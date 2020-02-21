Wall Street opens lower, all major S&P 500 sectors trade in red

- CBOE Volatility Index is up more than 7% on Friday.
- All 11 major sectors of S&P 500 are in negative territory in early trade.
Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week in the negative territory as investors seem to be opting out to stay away from risky assets ahead of the weekend. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is up 7.5% on Friday.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both down 0.4% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite was erasing 0.45%.
Energy and tech shares underperform
Earlier today, China's Politburo Standing Committee said the turning point of the coronavirus outbreak in China had not come yet to hint that the number of infections was likely to continue to increase in the near-term. The latest data published by China’s National Health Commission revealed that the death toll in mainland China rose above 2,000.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is down 1% on the day and the Energy Index is erasing 1.3% pressured by falling crude oil prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, rising in response to weak US PMIs, with the services one pointing to contraction. Earlier, German Manufacturing PMI beat estimates.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of US weakness stemming from a downfall in Markit's Services PMI in the US. In Britain, the Manufacturing PMI exceeded estimates.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway
The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.
XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above a bull channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1646.64 per ounce on an intraday basis.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.