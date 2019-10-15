Wall Street opens higher as earnings season kicks off

- The Healthcare Index rises sharply boosted by upbeat earnings figures.
- Financial shares struggle to gain traction in the early trade on mixed data.
- Energy shares underperform as crude oil prices continue to slide.
Wall Street's main indexes started they in the positive territory on Tuesday as investors react to third-quarter earnings figures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.4% and 0.65%, respectively.
Earlier in the day, upbeat earnings figures from UnitedHealth Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson provided a boost to the S&P 500 Healthcare Index, which is now leading the rally by adding nearly 1.5% on the day. On the other hand, despite the stronger-than-expected profit readings from JPMorgan Chase & Co in the third quarter, the disappointing earnings results from Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs capped the Financials Index's gains.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices fall for the second straight day on Tuesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate losing around 0.5% and forcing the Energy Index to stay in the negative territory in the early trade.
