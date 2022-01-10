Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Banks set to boom while markets swoon

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 10:
The squeeze continues as 2022 begins its infancy with continued growing pains. Goldman Sachs is out calling for a potential four rate hikes this year, up from the market's expectation for three hikes. Treasury yields are liking the narrative. So are financial stocks with the slate heavy with earnings from the sector this week and next. Higher rates mean higher margins so expect more gains for the sector especially if this week's inflation data continues the hot trend.
The dollar is stronger this morning at 1.1320 while Bitcoin slides back to $40,000. Oil is lower at $78.37 and gold is $1791.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.8%, FTSE -0.3% and Dax -0.4%.
US futures are also lower: S&P -0.65, Dow -0.2% and Nasdaq -1.1%.
Goldman Sachs predicts four Fed rate hikes in 2022.
Fed's Barkin says a rate hike in March is conceivable.
Zynga (ZYNG) to be bought by Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).
Lululemon (LULU) down 6% on saying fourth-quarter revenue to come in at the low end of the range-CNBC.
Tilray (TLRY) reports a profit, up 4% premarket.
Viacom CBS(VIAC) Deutsche Bank upgrades.
Solar Edge (SEDG) was added to the Goldman Sachs Conviction buy list.
General Motors (GM) recognizes California's authority to set emission standards under the clean air act and so set it up to be eligible for government fleet purchases by California-Reuters.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) puts on hold some cruises due to omicron.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says to raise the price of advanced driver assist to $12,000 on January 17.
Roblox (RBLX) on BTIG top picks list.
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Where next for GBP/USD and when it could tackle the 1.3150-1.32 support zone Premium
Where is GBP.USD going next in the short and long terms? How likely is it to see GBP/USD breaking below 1.3150-132? The currency pair is heading for another roller coaster in 2022.