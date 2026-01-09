Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rebounds above $77.00 amid market caution
- Silver price gains on safe-haven demand amid traders’ caution ahead of key US jobs data.
- The dollar-denominated Silver may face pressure as the USD strengthens after the US weekly labor market data.
- The grey metal remains set for a weekly gain above 6%, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions.
Silver price (XAG/USD) edges higher after two days of losses, trading around $77.20 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. The prices of the precious metals, including Silver hold ground as traders adopt caution ahead of key US jobs data amid elevated geopolitical tensions.
Traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to offer further insight into labor market conditions and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. December NFP is forecast to show job gains of 60,000, down from 64,000 in November.
The dollar-denominated Silver could face further challenges as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens following the release of US weekly labor market data. The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday that Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly to 208,000 in the week ended January 3, slightly below market expectations of 210,000 but above the previous week’s revised 200,000.
Meanwhile, the grey metal remains on track for a weekly gain of over 6%, underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions that have boosted safe-haven demand. President Trump warned of a forceful response to any Iranian violence against protesters, following recent US actions in Venezuela and threats to use military force to seize control of Greenland.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.