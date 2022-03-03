Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Equities rally as yields fall, but energy spikes to stall more gains

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 3:
Equity markets took a much needed break Wednesday as the main US indices closed up near 2%. The recent sharp fall in yields helped as did Powell basically outlining the meeting minutes for the March FOMC meeting. This at least removed some uncertainty, and equities moved up accordingly. However, the big picture remains ominous. Inflation is set to skyrocket.
Already the EU saw a record CPI print, and that does not take into account the recent near doubling of gas prices and the further 20% hike to oil prices. Stagflation is at hand. This is reflected in the continued weakness of the euro, which is down to 1.1077 now versus the dollar. Bond markets rarely get it wrong on the macro front and the threat of a US recession is rising as the yield curve flattens further.
The dollar remains on the front foot at 97.61 in the Dollar Index. Gold is at $1,931, Oil is up another 1% to $112.53, and Bitcoin is trading near $43,700.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.15, Dax -0.7% and FTSE -0.5%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.2%, Dow +0.2% and Nasdaq is flat.
Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) News
Best Buy (BBY) up on strong earnings, dividend and buyback.
BJ Wholesale (BJ) down on revenue miss.
Costco (COST) out after the close.
SNOW down 20% on earnings.
Bilibili (BILI) up 9% after earnings.
GRAB down 9% on earnings.
Anaplan (PLAN) up 9% on earnings.
BOX up 6% on earnings.
Kroger (KR) up on outlook, earnings.
Weibo (WB) up on earnings.
Upgrades and Downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches yearly low amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges
The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.