Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Bitcoin dumps so meme should pump

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 17:
Bitcoin returns to the weekend dump trend as it clings to $45,000. Technically is looks vulnerable below so it is all hands on deck for now. Elon Musk certainly joins the bulls as he says Tesla is not selling any. Either way, the weakness in Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies will likely feed into meme stocks on Monday as the negative correlation between the two remains intact. Obviously Crypto stocks such as COIN, MARA, RIOT, and others will be under pressure.
See FAANG stocks technical analysis and key levels.
The dollar remains weak after Fridays disappointing retail sales number out of the US. Yields have retreated as the Fed has further ammunition to keep rates lower for longer.
The dollar drops to 1.2160 versus Euro, oil is calm at $65 despite escalating Middle East tensions. Gold is moderately higher at $1,847. Bitcoin is $45,644.
European markets are lower with the FTSE and EuroStoxx both down 0.9% while the Dax is down 0.4%.
US futures are pointing lower with the Dow and S&P both down 0.5%, and the Nasdaq down 0.6%.
Wall Street top news
EU due to hit 200 million vaccines administered this week.
China factory output slows in April and retail sales miss estimates.
EU and US agree to a truce over metal and steel tariffs.
TSLA: Elon Musk says Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.
Wholesale price data from Japan matched the peak seen in 2014.
AT&T (T) announces a deal worth $43 billion to merge Warner Media with Discovery (DISCA).
MUFG, Japan's top lender posted better than expected results.
Boeing (BA): FAA asks airlines to check 143 Boeing 737 older models after discovering possible wire failures from the investigation into an Indonesian crash.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) is cancelling a sailing from Israel to Greece and Cyprus.
Stellantis (STLA), one of the worlds largest auto manufactures and Foxxconn, maker of iPhone's, announce a strategic partnership.
Walmart (WMT) says fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask to work. Walmart releases Q1 results on Tuesday.
Disney (DIS) makes mask-wearing optional in outdoor spaces.
United Microelectronics (UMC) and Taiwan Semi-Conductor (TSM) shares fall after a covid outbreak in Taiwan.
Hostess Brands (TWNK) reports just ahead of estimates.
Microstrategy (MSTR) RIOT, MARA and COIN drop in premarket as Bitcoin slumps.
Sanofi (SNY) and Glaxo SmithKline (GSK) report strong results for their covid vaccine in early-stage study.
Incyte (INCY) reports positive trial data, shares jump 3% in premarket.
Trip.com (TCOM): Morgan Stanley upgrade sees shares 3% higher in premarket.
Tencent Music (TME) reports after the close on Monday.
Ups and Downs
|
One Stop Systems
|
OSS
|
Noble Capital Markets
|
Upgrades
|
Ncino
|
NCNO
|
Gabelli & Co.
|
Upgrades
|
Haemonetics
|
HAE
|
CJS Securities
|
Upgrades
|
Bilibili
|
BILI
|
86 Research
|
Upgrades
|
Globant
|
GLOB
|
Citigroup
|
Upgrades
|
Lufax Holding
|
LU
|
JP Morgan
|
Upgrades
|
Mogo
|
MOGO
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
Upgrades
|
Tuya
|
TUYA
|
B of A Securities
|
Upgrades
|
Spirit Airlines
|
SAVE
|
Wolfe Research
|
Upgrades
|
DoorDash
|
DASH
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
Adtran
|
ADTN
|
Argus Research
|
Upgrades
|
Central Garden & Pet
|
CENT
|
Argus Research
|
Upgrades
|
GrowGeneration
|
GRWG
|
Alliance Global Partners
|
Upgrades
|
Unity Software
|
U
|
Oppenheimer
|
Upgrades
|
Aurora Cannabis
|
ACB
|
BMO Capital
|
Upgrades
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
BXS
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
DoorDash
|
DASH
|
Truist Securities
|
Upgrades
|
Airbnb
|
ABNB
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
GrowGeneration
|
GRWG
|
Ladenburg Thalmann
|
Upgrades
|
Host Hotels & Resorts
|
HST
|
Evercore ISI Group
|
Upgrades
|
Granite Point Mortgage
|
GPMT
|
Credit Suisse
|
Upgrades
|
Amerant Bancorp
|
AMTB
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
Snowflake
|
SNOW
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Upgrades
|
AMC Networks
|
AMCX
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Upgrades
|
CubeSmart
|
CUBE
|
BMO Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Churchill Downs
|
CHDN
|
Jefferies
|
Upgrades
|
Cadence Bancorp
|
CADE
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
Vertex Energy
|
VTNR
|
Stifel
|
Upgrades
|
GrowGeneration
|
GRWG
|
Roth Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Aurora Cannabis
|
ACB
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
Downgrades
|
BioLife Solutions
|
BLFS
|
Benchmark
|
Downgrades
|
Extra Space Storage
|
EXR
|
BMO Capital
|
Downgrades
|
Ternium
|
TX
|
Scotiabank
|
Downgrades
|
Lumentum Holdings
|
LITE
|
JP Morgan
|
Downgrades
|
Loop Energy
|
LPEN
|
CIBC
|
Downgrades
Economic releases
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.