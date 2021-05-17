Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Bitcoin dumps so meme should pump

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 17:

Bitcoin returns to the weekend dump trend as it clings to $45,000. Technically is looks vulnerable below so it is all hands on deck for now. Elon Musk certainly joins the bulls as he says Tesla is not selling any. Either way, the weakness in Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies will likely feed into meme stocks on Monday as the negative correlation between the two remains intact. Obviously Crypto stocks such as COIN, MARA, RIOT, and others will be under pressure.

The dollar remains weak after Fridays disappointing retail sales number out of the US. Yields have retreated as the Fed has further ammunition to keep rates lower for longer.

The dollar drops to 1.2160 versus Euro, oil is calm at $65 despite escalating Middle East tensions. Gold is moderately higher at $1,847. Bitcoin is $45,644.

European markets are lower with the FTSE and EuroStoxx both down 0.9% while the Dax is down 0.4%.

US futures are pointing lower with the Dow and S&P both down 0.5%, and the Nasdaq down 0.6%.

Wall Street top news

EU due to hit 200 million vaccines administered this week.

China factory output slows in April and retail sales miss estimates.

EU and US agree to a truce over metal and steel tariffs.

TSLA: Elon Musk says Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.

Wholesale price data from Japan matched the peak seen in 2014.

AT&T (T) announces a deal worth $43 billion to merge Warner Media with Discovery (DISCA).

MUFG, Japan's top lender posted better than expected results.

Boeing (BA): FAA asks airlines to check 143 Boeing 737 older models after discovering possible wire failures from the investigation into an Indonesian crash.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is cancelling a sailing from Israel to Greece and Cyprus.

Stellantis (STLA), one of the worlds largest auto manufactures and Foxxconn, maker of iPhone's, announce a strategic partnership.

Walmart (WMT) says fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask to work. Walmart releases Q1 results on Tuesday.

Disney (DIS) makes mask-wearing optional in outdoor spaces.

United Microelectronics (UMC) and Taiwan Semi-Conductor (TSM) shares fall after a covid outbreak in Taiwan.

Hostess Brands (TWNK) reports just ahead of estimates.

Microstrategy (MSTR) RIOT, MARA and COIN drop in premarket as Bitcoin slumps.

Sanofi (SNY) and Glaxo SmithKline (GSK) report strong results for their covid vaccine in early-stage study.

Incyte (INCY) reports positive trial data, shares jump 3% in premarket.

Trip.com (TCOM): Morgan Stanley upgrade sees shares 3% higher in premarket.

Tencent Music (TME) reports after the close on Monday.

Ups and Downs

One Stop Systems OSS Noble Capital Markets Upgrades Ncino NCNO Gabelli & Co. Upgrades Haemonetics HAE CJS Securities Upgrades Bilibili BILI 86 Research Upgrades Globant GLOB Citigroup Upgrades Lufax Holding LU JP Morgan Upgrades Mogo MOGO Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Tuya TUYA B of A Securities Upgrades Spirit Airlines SAVE Wolfe Research Upgrades DoorDash DASH Wells Fargo Upgrades Adtran ADTN Argus Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet CENT Argus Research Upgrades GrowGeneration GRWG Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Unity Software U Oppenheimer Upgrades Aurora Cannabis ACB BMO Capital Upgrades BancorpSouth Bank BXS Raymond James Upgrades DoorDash DASH Truist Securities Upgrades Airbnb ABNB Wells Fargo Upgrades GrowGeneration GRWG Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts HST Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage GPMT Credit Suisse Upgrades Amerant Bancorp AMTB Raymond James Upgrades Snowflake SNOW Goldman Sachs Upgrades AMC Networks AMCX Goldman Sachs Upgrades CubeSmart CUBE BMO Capital Upgrades Churchill Downs CHDN Jefferies Upgrades Cadence Bancorp CADE Raymond James Upgrades Vertex Energy VTNR Stifel Upgrades GrowGeneration GRWG Roth Capital Upgrades Aurora Cannabis ACB Canaccord Genuity Downgrades BioLife Solutions BLFS Benchmark Downgrades Extra Space Storage EXR BMO Capital Downgrades Ternium TX Scotiabank Downgrades Lumentum Holdings LITE JP Morgan Downgrades Loop Energy LPEN CIBC Downgrades

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.