Vodafone Group PLC (VOD Stock) falls after surge on recent earnings report

- NASDAQ:VOD dipped by 2.33% on Tuesday as the stock pulled back after Monday’s spike.
- Vodafone announces Vantage Towers infrastructure IPO is set for early next year.
- Vodafone is optimistic about getting back on track as COVID-19 vaccines shine light on the future.
NASDAQ:VODA has been in recovery mode over the last couple of months as the technology communications giant has climbed back from its low-point during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock fell 2.33% on Tuesday after an optimistic earnings report on Monday fueled a small and short-lived rally. At its current price levels of $16.35, the stock is firmly back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and a rise in service revenue and overall user numbers had CEO Nick Read very upbeat about Vodafone’s recovery into 2021.
Much of Vodafone’s revenues are directly related to their services and while mobile phone usage and sign-ups were up in the first half of its current fiscal year, roaming charges and services declined sharply due to the decrease in global travel. With travel expected to at least rise, if not return to normal, at some point in 2021, Vodafone and its investors are hopeful this will lead to direct growth in its bottom line. Combined with the capital raised from the planned infrastructure IPO of Vodafone’s Vantage Towers which will be listed on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany, and you can see why there is optimism surrounding the U.K. based telecom titan.
Vodafone stock price
One positive that came from Vodafone’s earnings call was that the company would continue to provide its high-yielding dividend to its investors. In a time where many companies have either lowered or cancelled their dividends altogether, Vodafone’s confidence in paying theirs out is a nice display of confidence that a return to normal is not far off. Vodafone still has a median price target of $22.20 per share which represents a nice 35% upside from its current price levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
