Vietnam to join China in the US currency manipulation report? – ING

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, suggests that the markets resonance of the October update of the US semi-annual Treasury reports on FX manipulation will depend heavily on what justifications will be given around the labelling of China as a manipulator in August and whether Vietnam will also join the list.
Key Quotes
“The strong political connotation of the latest reports suggests that the conclusions drawn by the report will heavily depend on how they fit into the US administration’s trade agenda.”
“In turn, removing China as an FX manipulator may be a premature move for the US given that a fully-fledged trade deal with China is still quite far and President Trump might like to use that as leverage to push for a currency deal. Around this point, expect large sections of the report to focus on the importance of transparent FX interventions reporting, especially in Asian countries.”
“Our estimates suggest Vietnam has all the prerequisites to be labelled an FX manipulator. The country has been used to reroute some Chinese exports to avoid US tariffs, so President Trump would not lack the reasons to target the country with hostile trade policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms
GBP/USD has bounced off the lows and tops 1.26 as markets await Brexit developments. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.