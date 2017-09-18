USTR Lighthizer: Trade agreement with UK 'a year or two' away - Reuters

USTR Lighthizer: Trade agreement with UK 'a year or two' away - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was out on the wires in the last hours, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- There is a growing feeling among voters that global trading system not fair to U.S. workers
- We will have change in trade policy
- U.S. can compete if conditions are fair
- Me and Trump believe U.S. should be more proactive in trade policy, demand reciprocity
- Me and Trump believe that trade deficits matter
- Scale of China's effort to subsidize industries is a threat to world trading system
- Trade agreement with UK 'a year or two' away
- Disagree with many WTO decisions in trade remedy cases
- There are a lot of U.S. company complaints about China's forced technology transfer requirements
