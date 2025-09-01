USTR Greer: US will continue to work on trade deals despite the court ruling

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s administration will likely continue negotiations with its trade partners despite Friday’s US court ruling.
Key quotes
"Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations.”
"People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim."
