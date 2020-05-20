USDMXN: Peso regains poise as S&P 500 futures rise

- MXN picks up a bid as the US stock futures signal risk reset.
- Mexico's decision to reopen the economy is likely adding to upward pressure around the Peso.
The USD/MXN is feeling the pull of gravity for the third straight day with the Peso drawing bids amid signs of risk reset in the US stock futures.
The currency pair is currently trading at 23.61, representing a 0.24% decline on the day. The bounce from Tuesday's low of 23.4467 ran out of steam at 23.75 during the early Asian trading hours.
MXN's strength could be associated with the 0.5% rise in the S&P 500 futures. Essentially, futures are indicating that Wall Street could reverse or at least regain a part of the losses seen on Tuesday. Stocks fell on Tuesday, boosting demand for the safe-haven dollar after scientists raised questions over the positive test results of the US-based Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
Apart from the uptick in the stock futures, MXN seems to be benefitting from the optimism surrounding the reopening of its economy. Mexico issued guidelines on Monday for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, despite the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking forward, the Mexican peso could continue to track the optimistic turn in market sentiment. Also, action in oil prices could influence the MXN. At press time, the West Texas Intermediate crude's front-month contract is trading 0.16% lower on the day at $31.90 per barrel.
The black gold has rallied by over 200% since bottoming out below $10 last month. Hence, a chart-driven pullback cannot be ruled out. That may weigh over MXN.
Technical levels
-
- R3 24.1659
- R2 23.986
- R1 23.8105
- PP 23.6306
-
- S1 23.4551
- S2 23.2752
- S3 23.0997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off highs, around 0.6550 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD retraces gains below 0.6550 following a sharp drop in the Preliminary Australian Retail Sales and PBOC no rate change decision. US-China trade tensions and the virus spread also add to the renewed weakness in the spot.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, eye 108 level
USD/JPY bulls taking back control as risk mood sours once again. Yen is advancing with the US dollar firming up across the board. Vaccine hopes dwindle away, Fed reminds of risks and trade wars are forever casting a dark cloud.
Gold: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish
Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts. FOMC minutes, developments on trade war, virus will be in focus.
WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed
WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.